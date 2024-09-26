In a statement this evening, the Act leader said students should be in school and learning instead of protesting during school hours, in response to a school climate strike planned for Friday.
The School Strike 4 Climate NZ (SS4C)-organised protest is set to take place in seven cities across New Zealand on Friday.
“This day of action is about more than just demanding climate justice – it is a stand for the right to a livable planet, for future generations, and for the sovereignty of marginalised communities,” a statement from the group read.
“The previous government said that protesting instead of attending school could be justified. This in my view is unacceptable. My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting tomorrow as explained but unjustified absences,” Seymour said.
In response to Seymour’s comments, SS4C spokesperson Kereama Allen told the Herald it motivated students more to strike.
“I would say that this just goes to show that this Government does not care about rangatahi’s (young people) voice in Aotearoa New Zealand. It shows that they have no intention to listen to us.
“Now is a crucial time to strike because if we want results with this new Government, we need to push as hard as possible to better our future,” Allen said.
Seymour said he appreciated some students have passionate views and are anxious about their futures.
“To that effect, I want to be clear, if they want to make real change in the world, they need to turn up to school and get a good education now.
“I encourage students, parents, and educators to prioritise education. That is what this Government is doing, and it is what is required for New Zealand to have a better future,” Seymour said.
The Ministry of Education today released new attendance data, showing a slight increase in the number of students attending classes regularly from 47.1% in Term 2, 2023 to 53.2% in Term 2, 2024.
Today, Seymour announced a new policy – the Stepped Attendance Response scheme or Star – which would be mandatory for allschools from the beginning of the 2026 school year.