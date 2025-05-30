Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

David Seymour condemns charity fight challenge from Eru Kapa-Kingi

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Toitu te Tiriti protest leader Eru Kapa-Kingi has challenged David Seymour to a charity fight. Photo / Alex Cairns

Toitu te Tiriti protest leader Eru Kapa-Kingi has challenged David Seymour to a charity fight. Photo / Alex Cairns

Act leader David Seymour is condemning an “immature” challenge to a charity fight from prominent Treaty activist Eru Kapa-Kingi.

In a video posted to social media yesterday, Kapa-Kingi took exception to Seymour calling his mother, Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, an “idiot” during the House’s debate on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics