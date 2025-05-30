He condemned Seymour’s language as part of “normalised behaviour” often directed at female politicians.

Kapa-Kingi, also a Professional Teaching Fellow with the University of Auckland, then raised the possibility of a “charity fight” between the pair, in which he promised to devote all funds to pro-Treaty initiatives, should he win.

The video ended with Kapa-Kingi doubting such a fight would happen, describing Seymour as a “dropnuts”.

Te Pāti Māori MPs Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and Takutai Tarsh Kemp posted comments showing support under the video.

New Zealand MMA fighter Kai Kara-France also commented, jokingly suggesting he could referee the fight.

Kapa-Kingi is a prominent leader of the Toitū te Tiriti protest movement, playing a key role in the nationwide hīkoi to Parliament last year.

He spoke on Parliament’s forecourt as recently as last week in light of the punishment the Privileges Committee had recommended be handed down to three Te Pāti Māori MPs, including its two co-leaders.

In a statement, Seymour claimed the challenge reflected Kapa-Kingi’s “primitive, immature behaviour” and questioned whether it was acceptable.

“Do the Labour and Green parties want to be seen with a party that behaves this way?

“Does the University of Auckland want to have a lecturer who threatens politicians with violence because he is lost for words?

“It’s time for those institutions to stand up and be counted. Te Pāti Māori may be a lost cause but what about their associates? People deserve to know where they stand.”

Act leader David Seymour has questioned whether the challenge is acceptable behaviour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald has approached the University of Auckland for comment.

Speaking to the Herald, Kapa-Kingi noted charity fights were common and found it “ironic” Seymour had described his challenge as “violence” but hadn’t addressed his own comments in the House.

Kapa-Kingi, who clarified he was no longer a paid staff member of Te Pāti Māori, added he was happy to feature in a debate with Seymour as well.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.