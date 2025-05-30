Toitu te Tiriti protest leader Eru Kapa-Kingi has challenged David Seymour to a charity fight. Photo / Alex Cairns
Act leader David Seymour is condemning an “immature” challenge to a charity fight from prominent Treaty activist Eru Kapa-Kingi.
In a video posted to social media yesterday, Kapa-Kingi took exception to Seymour calling his mother, Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, an “idiot” during the House’s debate on theRegulatory Standards Bill last week.
“David Seymour crossed a line when he attacked my mum in Parliament. This just got personal,” Kapa-Kingi said.
He said Seymour was clearly unaware of the rule that should someone talk “smack” about a person’s mother, “then you’re bound to get slapped up”.
Kapa-Kingi also argued Seymour “gives off the vibe” he would “call his own mum an idiot”. Seymour’s mother passed away when he was in his 20s.
He condemned Seymour’s language as part of “normalised behaviour” often directed at female politicians.
Kapa-Kingi, also a Professional Teaching Fellow with the University of Auckland, then raised the possibility of a “charity fight” between the pair, in which he promised to devote all funds to pro-Treaty initiatives, should he win.
Kapa-Kingi, who clarified he was no longer a paid staff member of Te Pāti Māori, added he was happy to feature in a debate with Seymour as well.
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.