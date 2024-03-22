Voyager 2023 media awards
How and why the GCSB came to be running a spy operation for a foreign power

14 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer, NZ Herald

  • There is one likely culprit as the foreign power who used the GCSB as a launch pad for spying;
  • The spying programme was aimed at metadata and it appears huge quantities were obtained through the GCSB;
  • Metadata is often used to profile targets of military strikes by building “pattern of life” profiles;
  • Funding for the GCSB has massively increased since serious faults were identified.

ANALYSIS

It’s been more than a decade since our country’s highly-secretive electronic spy agency disgraced itself so publicly.

This current instance is solidly a part of those bad old days but begs serious questions

