Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the confirmed categories that will determine the future of areas hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods this year.

It comes after Robertson signalled the potential criteria for the three categories when speaking to the Herald two weeks ago.

He is again stressing that impacted communities will be consulted before any final decisions are made. Robertson earlier told the Herald consultation would begin early this month.

The first category, “Low Risk”, would apply to properties where repairs were all that were required to manage a future severe weather event, meaning a home could be rebuilt in the same place once any necessary flood protection was reinstated.

The second category, “Managed Risk”, could involve the raising of nearby stopbanks, improving drainage or raising properties to limit the impact of flooding.

This category was split into three sub-categories, which ranged from local government repairs to flood protection schemes to “property-specific” measures like drainage and elevating the house.

The final category, “High Risk”, included those areas where homes should not be rebuilt because it was “not safe to live in because of the unacceptable risk of future flooding and loss of life”, Robertson said.

It would apply to land where future severe weather event risk could not be sufficiently mitigated.

In some cases, some current land uses such as farming or cropping could remain acceptable, but for others, there would be an intolerable risk of injury or death.

The Herald last week reported concerns from people in the cyclone-hit region of Hawke’s Bay, including those who said they would not leave even if their land was placed in category three and those who felt central and local government had been poor in their communication.

“Communities will be consulted before any final decisions are made about which category properties are placed into,” Robertson said.

“Those discussions will begin as soon as assessments are completed and quality assurance is done.”

It was his intention to complete assessments for properties in category one quickly so people could settle with insurance companies sooner.

“Decisions on properties in categories two and three will take a bit longer, but will be completed as soon as they are possible,” he said.

“We know it is stressful for residents waiting to hear about the future of their properties and I want to assure people we are doing all we can to move through this process as quickly and effectively as we can.

“The worse thing would be for us to announce a property or community was in one category, only to change that shortly thereafter. We need to make the right decision not the quick one.”