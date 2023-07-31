State highways in Tairāwhiti, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Northland damaged in this year’s cyclones are the first to benefit from a $6 billion climate change resilience fund.

Minister for Cyclone Recovery Grant Robertson today announced the first tranche of the fund - $567 million - would go towards rebuilding those roads as part of the National Resilience Plan announced in May’s Budget.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will speak to the announcement along with other political topics of the day, such as National’s recently-released transport package, at his weekly post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm. It will be livestreamed here.

That resilience fund was set up to support building infrastructure such as roading and rail, as well as telecommunications and electricity transmission, to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“At the time, we indicated that immediate focus would be on building back better from the North Island weather events earlier in the year,” Robertson said.

“Over time, the plan will also address the severe infrastructure deficits that have held New Zealand back.

“We need to ensure that transport infrastructure is rebuilt quickly post the weather events, but also that they are built in a resilient way as increasingly severe weather events will continue to hit New Zealand.”

The Government had already committed to spending an extra $525m on critical repairs immediately following February’s devastating cyclones.

Minister of Transport David Parker said that now almost all links had been restored in cyclone- and flood-affected areas, many of those roads needed to be made safer and more resilient.

“We need permanent solutions in places where Bailey bridges were put in to reopen river crossings. This extra funding will replace or strengthen and rebuild damaged bridges,” said Parker.

“It will also improve the road surface on major stretches of road where potholes and cracks left after the weather events have made travel slow and frustrating for locals.”

The Government had also contributed $210m to local road repairs, which were normally the responsibility of local government.







