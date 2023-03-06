Cyclone Gabrielle: Police Minister challenges Opposition claim gang members threatened roadworkers with guns

Cost-cutting triggers early job losses across Auckland Council, why the dad of a toddler found dead in a pond wants the case reopened and Harry Styles is in town, what you need to know before heading along in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police Minister Stuart Nash is warning National’s police spokesman against spreading unsubstantiated reports about crime as he challenges his opposite’s claim that Mongrel Mob members threatened Hawke’s Bay roadworkers with firearms.

On February 17, three traffic management staff in the Pakowhai suburb between Hastings and Napier were threatened with a pistol and a sawn-off shotgun by people in two separate vehicles as they set up road management signs in light of the devastation caused to the area by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A source close to the incident, who asked to remain anonymous to limit the risk to him and the roadworkers, told the Herald the roadworkers did not recall any evidence that indicated the people in either vehicle were gang members.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster last week told the Herald there was insufficient information to identify the offenders, and the investigation would only continue if more details were provided.

However, following the incident, National’s Mark Mitchell has claimed the Mongrel Mob was responsible.

Police Minister Stuart Nash today said he knew of the “abhorrent” incident, but was not aware the offenders were gang members.

“My understanding is there were no patches involved so [it’s] very, very difficult to say that it was the Mongrel Mob.”

He urged Mitchell to be wary of which claims he made public.

“I base my observations on the facts and I would suggest Mark would do well to base his utterances on the facts as well.”

Puketapu locals installed checkpoints using concrete blocks amid concerns of looting following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mike Scott

Rumours of rampant crime and a death toll numbering in the thousands have beset Civil Defence officials as the cyclone left people’s ability to communicate severely compromised. The death toll remains at 11 currently.

The Government’s handling of the roadworkers incident has drawn criticism from many in the Hawke’s Bay community after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins initially disputed the details of the incident, saying there had only been “third or fourth-hand accounts” of guns being pulled on people at checkpoints.

Hipkins had since backtracked, explaining he was given incorrect information by police - something Coster has apologised publicly and in private to Hipkins for.

The comments, alongside those from both Hipkins and Coster that suggested Hawke’s Bay crime was at normal levels following the cyclone, had shocked fearful locals who had installed road checkpoints in their communities after reports of looting.

Mitchell today reinforced his claim and said the Government was making the same mistake twice in doubting the information.

“The information that I have and that I trust [is] that was Mongrel Mob gang members so it’s up to [the Government] to prove that it wasn’t, but that’s certainly the information I have and it’s consistent with behaviour of gangs.”

Despite being told police had little information to work with, Mitchell said he expected officers to be “applying pressure on the gangs” to find out who had threatened the roadworkers with firearms.

“That’s a very, very serious offence, I would expect the police to take it seriously and expect them to be making serious inroads into the investigation.”

National police spokesman Mark Mitchell. Photo / File

The Herald has requested an update on the investigation from police.

Nash and Mitchell recently hit the headlines with the latter challenging the former to a charity boxing match, with the proceeds going towards mental health awareness and advocacy charity, I Am Hope.

Asked whether he would participate, Nash - also the Napier MP and the lead minister for the cyclone recovery in Hawke’s Bay - said it wasn’t appropriate for him to devote time to the fight currently.

“I think if the people of the Napier electorate saw me in a gym training for a boxing match when they are out there struggling and wanting help from their local MP and Minister of the Crown, they wouldn’t be terribly impressed.”

He rebuffed the suggestion he was scared of National’s police spokesman.

“I’m scared of a few things, I’m not scared of Mark Mitchell.”

Mitchell said he was disappointed when informed of Nash’s refusal.

“There’s no better time in my view right now is entering into a charity boxing match to fight for them to make sure that an important charity like I Am Hope has got the ability to actually provide the services they need.”