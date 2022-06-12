Professor Ian Town says there is still much to be learned about Omicron and its variants. Video / Mark Mitchell

The latest Covid-19 data is due ahead of a possible review of the country's traffic light pandemic response settings.

The Ministry of Health will release the data at about 1pm, as New Zealand continues grappling with the Omicron variant.

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Prof Ian Town has indicated officials will review the country's orange traffic light pandemic response setting this week.

Professor Ian Town has said much is still to be learned about Omicron and its variants. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a press conference on Wednesday, he said waves of Omicron were still reverberating worldwide.

Asked if New Zealand was still at the peak of the outbreak, Town said the country was instead on a "steady plateau".

It was still unclear which of the current Omicron variants was most likely to cause severe illness.

More than one million New Zealanders have contracted Covid-19.

Yesterday, the country recorded 5130 new community cases, 332 hospitalisations, and eight deaths of people with Covid-19.

The vast majority of new community cases were diagnosed by rapid antigen tests.

Overseas, some experts have said exposure to Covid-19, through vaccination or infection, did not guarantee immunity from future infections.