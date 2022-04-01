Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Derek Cheng - Why Auckland could be in an orange halo next week

6 minutes to read
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 13,475 community cases, 17 deaths. Video / NZ Herald

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: 13,475 community cases, 17 deaths. Video / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

ANALYSIS

Pressure on the health system is the key metric when Cabinet meets on Monday to review traffic light settings for the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already said that the traffic light system

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.