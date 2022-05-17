Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of the Covid-19 Response Act.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of the Covid-19 Response Act.

Chris Hipkins is expected to provide a briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of pandemic response laws.

The Covid-19 Response Minister is expected to address the health select committee this morning.

It's not immediately clear if part or all of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 might lapse or be amended.

Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to outline how much longer some Covid-19 response laws will stay in place. Photo / Marty Melville

The act will not extend beyond May 13 next year but can be repealed sooner.

Te Pāti Māori today said the pandemic response was largely successful and should provide a template for future Government initiatives in terms of devolving more decision-making.

"The devolution of Covid funding to Māori to lead our own solutions highlighted that all we need to succeed is for the Crown to step out of the way," co-leader Rawiri Waititi said.

More than a million Kiwis have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, although some experts think the actual number of infections is double that number.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield last week said probably only half of the country's Covid infections were likely being reported.