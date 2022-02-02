Millions of rapid antigen tests secured, how the OECD plan to cool the property market and Ukraine boosts its armed forces in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ahead of a likely announcement on booster shots, health officials have announced 142 Covid-19 cases today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emerges from her isolation today but the Government must contend with controversies around Charlotte Bellis, MIQ, the borders and rapid antigen tests.

It has been speculated this afternoon's announcement will be a decision to reduce the gap from four months to three months between second and booster shots. You can watch the press conference, scheduled for 1.30pm, live here.

Several Australian states have already closed the gap to three months after the relatively mild but highly infectious Omicron variant arrived.

Today's cases

Today's new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, Nelson Marlborough, and Canterbury.

The Taranaki cases were first announced yesterday but included are official case numbers today.

Fifty four new cases were identified at the border.

Six people are in hospital with Covid-19. One is at North Shore, three are in Middlemore, one is in Auckland and one person is in Waikato hospital.

No one is in ICU or HDU.

Breaking down today's case numbers, 11 are in Northland, 103 in Auckland, 12 in Waikato, two in Lakes, five in Bay of Plenty, three in Taranaki, one in Hawke's Bay, two in Nelson Marlborough and three in Canterbury.

Ten of the cases in Northland are linked to previous cases and investigations are underway to link the remaining case.

Of the Northland cases, nine are in Kerikeri, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaikohe.

In Auckland, there are 103 cases. Health and welfare providers are supporting 1284 people in the region to isolate at home, including 515 cases.

Of the 12 cases in Waikato, a number were unlinked and case investigations were underway to determine a source of exposure.

The two new Lakes cases are in Rotorua, the ministry said in a statement.

One is linked to a previous cases and the other was under investigation.

In the Bay of Plenty, three of the five cases are linked to previous cases while investigations are ongoing for the remaining two.

All five cases are in Tauranga.

The one new case in Hawke's Bay is linked to a known cases and any associated locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website.

The two new cases in Nelson Marlborough are both linked to existing cases.

Meanwhile InScience owner Ann-louise Anderson, whose company imports rapid antigen tests, has been sourcing products approved last week and expected to have them available to sell to companies by the beginning of next week.

She claimed for months the Government had been sitting on "lots and lots of approvals" for RATS which had met their minimum approval criteria and had only approved them last week when there was suddenly a need.

"The quite a few million more (tests) came from the ones that were newly approved and those approvals and all of those features of those products have been the same for the last year."

National leader Chris Luxon told RNZ that Australia had already approved more than 60 different suppliers of RATS, while New Zealand had approved less than 10.

He said New Zealand should today approve those other 50 tests Australia was already using and also enlist the help of big companies in the private sector such as Air New Zealand, Mainfreight, Foodstuffs and Zuru to help procure supply.

Ultimately National wanted RATS to be available in schools, but also for everybody to buy from the supermarket and in pharmacies.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told RNZ this morning that orders for RATS had been placed since October and the focus was on making sure they had enough for the first two phases of its three-phased Omicron plan announced last week.

The Government announced yesterday that 55 million tests would be in the country by March with a total 123 million due to arrive in the country by June.

PCR testing was still the preferred form of testing at the moment, but in the second phase RATS would be used first for critical workers before stretching to the general public.

However Robertson said there was a global shortage of rapid antigen tests (RATS).

Yesterday there were 126 new community Covid-19 cases reported nationwide, as Omicron appeared to outpace the older Delta strain.

Positive cases were reported in 11 regions from Northland to Canterbury.

As the Omicron variant has now become the "dominant" strain, the Ministry of Health said it would no longer be publicly advising the case variant in its updates.

Yesterday, the Government announced it had ordered tens of millions of rapid antigen tests.

Physicist Dr Dion O'Neale and immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu both welcomed the addition of more rapid tests.

"It is critical we slow down Omicron's spread throughout our communities for as long as possible and to avoid our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as they have become in Australia and other countries," Sika-Paotonu said.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said 36 million extra rapid antigen tests had been secured.

She said when the Omicron outbreak peaked, Kiwis might need nine million tests a week.

Today's new cases and booster announcements will precede a decision on international borders.

Ardern is expected to deliver that announcement tomorrow.

On December 21, the phased border reopening was postponed as the Omicron strain of Covid-19 started circulating globally.

Grounded Kiwis spokesman Martin Newell told the Herald he expected a border reopening of sorts would be planned for the end of this month.

He added: "We'll wait until that actually happens. We'll believe it when we see it."