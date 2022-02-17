Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest: Govt in crisis meeting over protest, police increase tow capacity.

Work on a new party representing anti-mandate protesters was revealed the same day every party in Parliament called for demonstrators to get back within the law.

Requests from police for Defence Force help towing away cars yielded few results on the convoy protest's tenth day, when more than 1500 new Covid-19 cases were recorded.

Every political party in Parliament agreed dialogue with protesters in Wellington could not be considered until illegally-parked vehicles were moved.

A crowd gathers to watch police on patrol at the anti-mandate protest and occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour, National, Act, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori said the protest must return to one within the law.

In a statement sent through Speaker Trevor Mallard, parties said removal of unauthorised structures, and ending "intimidation of Wellingtonians" was needed.

Police pledged to keep engaging with protest leaders to bring the demonstration into a lawful state.

After attending the convoy protest, former National Party MP Matt King said he was establishing a new party to contest next year's election.

King resigned his National Party membership last week and is a spokesman for people who lost jobs in the military or police due to vaccine mandates.

"I believe there is a place in the market for a party that represents a lot of people that are not happy with what's happening at the moment," King said.

"None of the parties in the current political landscape provide a credible alternative to the status quo."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon distanced himself from King but called for the Government to set a de-escalation strategy to end the occupation.

"National is strongly pro-vaccination, and there is much misinformation being spread by the protesters that I completely disagree with," Luxon said.

"However, there are frustrations shared by law-abiding and well-intentioned people up and down the country about the Government's approach to Covid and its lack of a plan."

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, parts of the protest site around Parliament had the atmosphere of a relaxed music festival.

Away from the barricades, small brightly-coloured tents were packed tightly in places and many people walked around in shorts and singlets.

"I found my happy place," one message on Hill St read. "Freedom over fear" was a popular sticker.

Peace signs abounded in chalk drawings on a wall, interspersed with inspirational messages, a "plandemic" reference, and names attendees had scrawled.

Dozens of utes on Molesworth St were parked up. Some had lengthy or anti-Government messages but others were succinct, focused on an "end the mandates" theme.

A speaker near the base of the steep Beehive steps briefly had an audience but when he started making references to German history and the Nazis, nobody seemed interested.

Signs placed at gates to the gardens urged people not to smoke or drink alcohol inside.

Portaloos and protesters' vehicles parked around the junction of Aitkin, Molesworth and Hill Streets on the tenth day of the occupation at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Respect all, stand strong, spread love, be free!" one sign read.

A young woman resting in a ute canopy greeted a few police and then started filming them on her cellphone.

Another with two children walked up Hill St, one of her kids with a fishing rod in his hand.

Although most people present wore no face masks, people including office workers with masks on were seen walking through the site mid-afternoon without hindrance.

Meanwhile, defence Minister Peeni Henare said Defence Force equipment would "wreck the cars" around Parliament.



He said it was up to the Chief of Defence and Police Commissioner to see if Army help moving cars was a realistic option.

"Many of the Defence Force towing vehicles aren't actually towing vehicles, they are salvage vehicles," Henare said.



Another issue was if the Defence Force had enough personnel to help out, with demands of MIQ duties, the mission to Tonga after the volcanic explosion, and a trip to Antarctica.

Ren Haskell from Whangārei told the Herald she arrived with a convoy last Tuesday.

"A lot of people here feel they've got nothing left to lose, so if our car is going to get towed they feel well, you're taking our life anyway. It's a small, material thing to lose."

Local Iwi Ngāti Toa said it did not support the threatening behaviour of some protesters at Parliament.

"As Mana Whenua of Wellington we have watched the protest at Parliament with mixed feelings," Ngāti Toa said yesterday.

"The genuine anguish and anger of protesters has been evident and confronting, and given our history, is well understood by us."

The iwi, Mana Whenua of Wellington, said New Zealand's public health response to Covid-19 was world-leading and clearly saved lives.

"It has, however, exacted a real and painful price for many, and for the protesters, the price has clearly been too high."