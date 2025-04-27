By RNZ
- The Covid-19 inquiry chairman urges public submissions on pandemic experiences before the Sunday deadline.
- Grant Illingworth, KC emphasises the importance of hearing diverse stories to understand the pandemic’s impact.
- The inquiry reviews key Government decisions made between February 2021 and October 2022.
The chairman of the Covid-19 inquiry has put out a last-minute call for people to share their experiences of the pandemic.
Public submissions close at midnight Sunday, but Grant Illingworth, KC said it was important to hear from as many people as possible, as it will provide a fuller picture of how both the pandemic and the Government’s response to it affected people.
“We strongly encourage you. Every single person has their own story to tell. Every single life really matters and we want as many people as possible to share their perspectives of what happened during Covid.”