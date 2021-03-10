Covid 19 coronavirus: Two million Kiwis to be vaccinated in four months - rollout plan unveiled

The vaccine rollout is aiming to reach 2 million Kiwis within four months with people at higher risk if they catch Covid-19 being the next in line behind border and healthcare workers.

Older people with relevant health conditions living in South Auckland, those in aged residential care homes or living in a whanau care setting will be offered the vaccine next.

Then from May Kiwis aged over 70 then those aged over 65 years old before the vaccine is offered to the remaining population in July.

The relevant health conditions to get early access to the vaccine include coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/chronic respiratory conditions, kidney disease, cancer and people who are pregnant.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are outlining the vaccine roll-out plan and also giving a general Covid case update.

There are again no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and one new case in managed isolation.

The concrete vaccine rollout plan was revealed by the Government today after it announced on Monday it had secured enough Pfizer vaccine for everyone. 18,000 people have now receieved their first dose of Covid-19 and the fourth batch of about 64,000 Pfizer doses arrived this week.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 95 per cent effective.

The plan does not include details about when Kiwis needing to head overseas will be offered the vaccine - the Government said they were still looking at this.

An online look-up tool is also set to be launched so Kiwis can work out when they'll be offered jabs.

Hipkins said the target of the rollout was to next vaccinate those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it.

"Our plan is clear – first protect those most at risk of picking up the virus in their workplace, reducing the risk of future outbreaks and lockdowns and then protecting those most at risk of getting seriously ill if they get the virus," Hipkins said.

"Our sequencing plan provides certainty to the over 2 million Kiwis who can expect to start being vaccinated during the initial stages of our roll-out over the next 3-4 months.

"This is a balanced plan that prioritises reducing the chance of future outbreaks while protecting our elders, those with underlying health conditions and those who live in locations where we know outbreaks have occurred.

"We are asking all New Zealanders to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your whānau, their lives and their livelihoods."

The vaccines will be free and the timings may change depending on vaccine deliveries.

Hipkins said about 40,000 courses - which is two jabs - will be allocated to Māori and Pacific providers who are working directly with older people and there will be a focus on South Auckland.

The workers and residents of aged residential care environments will be offered the vaccine in the facilities.

As well there will be Māori and Pacific providers, pop-up centres, GPs, medical and hauora centres, community clinics and larger scale events.

"An online tool that helps people find out when they can get the vaccine will be launched shortly. It describes the four broad groups and will take people through a series of questions to work out when it'll be their turn," Hipkins said.

"There are two further categories we are still looking at: one for people who may need to get a vaccine on compassionate grounds; and a national significance category, which could include groups who need a vaccine in order to represent New Zealand overseas.

"Decisions around these categories will be made at Cabinet in coming weeks."

The priority groups

Group 1

The 50,000 border and MIQ workers, their household contacts and the people they live with. This started last month and the vast bulk will be completed this month, with at least one dose administered.

Group 2

Approximately 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings. Starting with the 57,000 healthcare workers on community frontlines, and then moving through to healthcare workers protecting our most vulnerable and some priority populations.

And anyone who lives in the Counties Manukau DHB area who is 65 and older or who has an underlying health condition is also in Group 2.

This started in February and will continue through to May.

Group 3

Priority populations. Approximately 1.7 million people who are at higher risk if they catch Covid-19. This is planned to start in May.

Group 4

The remainder of the general population – approximately 2 million people. Starting from July.