Covid 19 coronavirus: No new Covid-19 cases in community, six in managed isolation

There are no new positive cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

There are six new cases in managed isolation, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Two people from managed isolation facilities are in Auckland hospitals - both are in stable condition.

On Papatoetoe High School, there are 11 high school students who have had no second test result.

Eight were visited yesterday - two refused tests but were being managed with isolation plans. There is one student the ministry is still actively trying to find.

It was important to get to the last remaining students before making any decision on whether Auckland would change alert levels, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said earlier today.

Wastewater test results from ESR results have all come back negative, Bloomfield said at 1pm.

On the testing front, there have been 14,671 tests processed with 7853 from across Auckland. The seven-day rolling average of tests is 9721.

Bloomfield said 45 home visits had been undertaken since Monday - in all visits, people expected to be isolating were doing so.

Of all attendees of CityFitness, 156 returned negative tests, with 29 due for testing.

Of the 44 casual plus contacts from MIT, two returned negative tests. All but two - who were being followed up - had been successfully contacted.

Covid-19 data modelling expert Shaun Hendy this morning told broadcaster Mike Hosking that he believed if there were no new community cases today and tomorrow the Government would likely reduce alert levels.

But even with no new community cases - for four straight days - there is no chance the level 3 restrictions imposed on Auckland will be eased early.

Kiwis will have to wait until after tomorrow's Cabinet meeting before finding out if Auckland will drop out of level 3 and the rest of New Zealand out of level 2 from 6am on Sunday.

Hendy said the UK variant of the virus was challenging to curtail but it appeared shorter, sharper lockdowns to control outbreaks were worth it in the long run.

There was a sting in the tail of the initial outbreak with a three-day lockdown not sufficient to close it out.

"The one thing we know with this B.1.1.7 variant, you really don't want to let it get out of control. It spreads more rapidly and does take a lot of work to control it so my calculus is these shorter, sharper lockdowns to bring these new variants under control is probably worth it in the long run," Hendy said.

He said it was a super-spreading virus so while four out of five people who get infected would only impact household or very close contacts, the fifth person would spread it far and wide.

"It was a good sign yesterday that none of the very large number of tests processed on Tuesday came back positive," Hendy told Hosking.

"That's an excellent sign and we'll be hoping we see the same thing today."

More than 98 per cent of casual plus contacts of "Case A" at Papatoetoe High School have tested negative, after being retested.

A further 33 "close plus" contacts at Kmart Botany, where another of the cluster cases worked, had also returned negative tests, as had 1823 of 1868 people who reported being in the store at times of interest.