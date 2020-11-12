Covid-19 coronavirus: New Auckland and Wellington cases - will there be a shift in alert levels?

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins and director of public health Caroline McElnay are poised to provide a update after today's revelation that there is a new mystery case of the virus in Auckland.

Health bosses announced at 1pm that there was a new case of Covid-19 in the community with no obvious link to travel, the border or managed isolation.

The woman, in her 20s, developed symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday. The results were confirmed this morning.

The woman lives alone in a Vincent St Residences apartment, did not visit the supermarket while infectious and had limited movements around the city.

She works at A-Z Collections store in the CBD.

Earlier this afternoon Hipkins said there was not enough information to decide whether a shift in alert levels was needed.

Officials were working behind the scenes to go back through the woman's movements to both identify contacts and find a link to the border.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said genome testing results would be available tomorrow. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Genome sequencing has also been expedited and the results are expected tomorrow afternoon - which will help show whether the case is linked to other confirmed cases.

Hipkins urged Aucklanders and the rest of New Zealand to remain calm and follow instructions, including:

• if you visited A to Z Collection at 61 High St or live in or have visited Vincent St Residences between Saturday November 7 and today to isolate and get a test.

• isolate and get a test if you have cold or flu symptoms.

• wear a mask on public transport, planes and in places you can't physically distance.

• maintain good hand hygiene and sneeze etiquette.

• scan into every place you go with the Covid Tracer app.