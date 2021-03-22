Covid 19 coronavirus: Family member of MIQ worker returns 'weak positive' test result, 3 others test negative

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A family member of an MIQ worker has returned a 'weak positive' test result for Covid-19.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are providing the latest details about the Grand Millenium worker, who tested positive last night during routine surveillance testing.

The employee and their immediate household members were isolating at their home in Auckland last night.

Hipkins said three family members have returned negative results and one returned a weak positive result.

The Mt Roskill Countdown was visited by the MIQ worker for 10 minutes on March 20 - this was the only location of interest so far.

The time of the visit will be confirmed and posted online, Bloomfield said.

The person who tested 'weak positive' was "under investigation", Hipkins said.

Bloomfield said the weak positive family member was being retested and the result should be returned later today.

The risk was low to the community, Hipkins said, and genomic sequencing results would be released when they came back.

Contact tracing so far revealed "limited" exposure, he said, and the worker remained asymptomatic.

Public health measures remained as important as ever, including washing hands, coughing into elbows and staying home if sick.

"These are all things every New Zealander can do."

This morning Hipkins said the MIQ worker was "lower risk" because there didn't appear to be many locations of interest or many close contacts.

Since March 1, there have been eight cases at the Grand Millenium, all identified on day zero or day one of their stay.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference at 1pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The MIQ worker received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose being administered on March 16.

A vaccinated person has a less chance of ongoing transmission, Bloomfield said.

Effectiveness of the vaccine is continually being looked at, and the key thing is that the vaccine is highly effective at protecting individuals, and protects people collectively when high numbers of people are vaccinated, he said.

The family had not yet been vaccinated.

Bloomfield said the MIQ worker wore a mask at work yesterday and they didn't work three days prior to yesterday.

The family was being spoken to about being moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility.

There are three other new cases to report today in MIQ. The rolling seven-day average of cases detected at the border is five. There are 68 active cases in New Zealand today.

There were 2754 tests processed yesterday.

Tauranga resident Cindy Stutts arrived back in New Zealand on January 11 and said she saw a security guard chatting to a woman half a metre from one another and without masks.

"I was incredulous. I called and reported it straight away."

The next week, after returning from getting her day 12 test done, Stutts said she was shocked to see another similar incident - this time with a different security staff member.

"I put on my mask and opened the door and there was a guy standing against the doorway talking to a woman and again, less than a metre from each other and with no masks.

"It was just utter disbelief. They obviously don't take what they're saying seriously.

"It's disheartening when you get here and it's like these employees are giving the finger [to the rules]."

MIQ authorities have been approached for comment about Stutts' claims.