Covid 19 coronavirus: Electoral Commission wanted election day in November

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided to delay the election until October 17 following the second outbreak of Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Electoral Commission wanted the election date to be November 21, saying that October would not allow enough time to be ready.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided to push back election day from September 19 to October 17 following the second outbreak of Covid-19.

A letter from the Electoral Commission revealing its preference is one of hundreds of documents proactively released today relating to the Covid-19 response.

The commission said of the October 17 date: "This date in our view would not allow sufficient time for the Commission to revise all existing arrangements for voting places, staff and election communications."

The letter, dated the day after the new outbreak was detected, is to Justice Minister Andrew Little and was also sent to Ardern and National leader Judith Collins.

On the following day, the Justice Ministry elaborated on the commission's position in a letter to Little.

"The Commission has advised that from its perspective, taking into account the usual events to avoid and the need to secure venues, print materials for the public and communicate the change, its preferred alternative date to hold the election is Saturday, November 21," the letter says.

"Proceeding earlier than this does not give it sufficient time to re-standup advance and election day voting services."

The ministry added that election dates usually avoid school or statutory holidays.

"That leaves only Saturday, October 17, and Saturday, November 21."

The ministry added that an election could take place under lockdown alert levels 3 or 4, but there would be longer wait times and less face-to-face engagement, including to help people enrol.

"There is also a risk that some people may be less willing to go to a voting place or even use a post box. This may decrease voter turnout.

"There will be significant operational implications for the commission. The impact will depend on the size and number of regions at higher alert levels, and the numbers in isolation or quarantine."

The commission had already made preparations to have an election under level 2, with up to 10 "clusters" of up to 5000 cases in total at levels 3 and 4.

A separate letter from the ministry to Little identified voting places, recruiting and training staff, and changing existing communications as the three issues in running an election under level 3.

"The commission needs approximately 10,000 people to work in voting places in the affected area. To date it has appointed approximately 2500 and is entering the critical period for confirming appointments.

"On average 6 per cent of applicants are aged over 70. None of the people it has appointed to date have been asked or confirmed their willingness or availability to work under alert level 3 or on different date(s)."

The following day - August 14 - the Government appears to have ruled out November 21 and asked the Justice Ministry for advice on having the election on October 17.

The ministry said the commission could leverage much of the work already completed, but the workforce represented the biggest risk.

"The Commission needs certainty of a workforce that remains willing and able."

The All of Government team was brought in to help, and the commission said an additional four weeks would make running the election easier than going ahead with the September 19 date.

"In both cases, it is clear that under current circumstances the Commission cannot deliver its voting services to the same high-quality as it has previously, and this will adversely affect the voter experience."

Ardern announced on August 17 that the election would be on October 17.

She cited the advice that the Electoral Commission could draw on some of the work already completed.

Other political parties applauded delaying the election, which was initially meant to be on September 19.

New Zealand First had previously wanted the election to be in November, while National leader Judith Collins, after the second outbreak of Covid-19, floated having the election next year.

That would have required a law change to extend the term of Parliament.

On that same day, August 17, the Justice Ministry said it was seeking urgent legal advice on the period where spending and advertising is regulated.

The law could be interpreted as having the period start on three possible dates, and the ministry said Parliament could pass a new law to clarify the starting date.