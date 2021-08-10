Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Conversion therapy bill: Any merit to National's concerns, or are they scare-mongering?

6 minutes to read
The Auckland Pride Parade, Ponsonby Road. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Auckland Pride Parade, Ponsonby Road. Photo / Dean Purcell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

Banning conversion therapy practices has unanimous support in Parliament, but a bill that would implement that is not so supported.

The Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill passed its first reading last week,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.