Climate costs will hit average household by $783 a year, Treasury officials think tax or benefit changes might help

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
The paper represents the view of its authors, Treasury’s Cory Davis, Boston Hart and Benjamin Stubbing, and not the view of Treasury as an organisation. Photo / File

Officials at Treasury reckon the rising cost of tackling climate change could see double-digit percentage increases in the cost of electricity, petrol and food.

In a paper, they said these cost increases, which , would hurt low-income households, and looked at whether increasing core benefits, Working for Families tax credits, or the Winter Energy Payment might be one way of blunting the harsh social consequences.

