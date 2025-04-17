Ngāti Toa leader Helmut Modlik was attracted to the idea of a citizens’ assembly because he felt it offered a better alternative to local and central democracy. He described a citizens’ assembly as “explicitly deliberative” versus the adversarial nature of governments.

“The assembly was an outstanding success that energised our community and caught their imagination. It has enabled us to believe we can take more control of our community than we had previously been thinking.”

Te Taiao (natural world) recommendations from the Porirua Assembly on Climate.

From here, Ngāti Toa will present the recommendations to local community leaders and stakeholders and the Government, before planning how they can actions the recommendations themselves.

“We need to own our own space in terms of our implementation because it isn’t about asking people to do stuff, this is about everyone having skin in the game in Porirua.”

What is a citizen’s assembly?

A citizen’s assembly involves bringing together a group of people who are representative of their community to discuss certain issues of strong public interest. The group then produces recommendations.

Ngāti Toa and democracy group The People Speak dropped 12,000 invitations in letterboxes. Fifty people were randomly selected to participate alongside another group of 50 mana whenua.

Recommendations

Recommendations for rangatahi (young people) included:

Establishing two seats for rangatahi on the Porirua City Council

Support the “Make it 16” campaign to lower the voting age

Establish a Youth Council for ages 12-24 under the Porirua City Council

Infrastructure:

Expand access to renewable energy

Improve storm water management

More water tanks in homes

More accessible recycling centres

Improve “last mile” connectivity for public transport

Provide financial incentives for homeowners converting to solar power

Te Taiao (natural world) recommendations included:

Promote native afforestation – the process of establishing a forest in a new area – including incentivising private landowners

Converting bare land for carbon credits

Integrate traditional ecological knowledge and community-led restoration

People recommendations:

Develop marae resilience support programmes for current and future marae

Develop a focus group to work on climate change initiatives for local councils

Approach and implementation recommendations:

Complete economic analysis of climate change adaptation across Porirua

Establish Te Tiriti model of governance

Greater transparency in the motivations of those running for council

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.