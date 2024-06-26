Climate change: Panel members revealed for review of country’s methane goals

Climate Minister Simon Watts said the panel would need to report back to the Government by the end of the year. Photo / RNZ

The members of a panel set to review the country’s methane goals have been revealed.

The independent panel will review methane science and provide advice on setting targets to ensure there was “no additional warming” caused by the agriculture sector.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the panel would need to report back to the Government by the end of the year.

“Cabinet has approved five appointees to the independent Ministerial advisory panel, including its chair, Nicola Shadbolt, who in addition to being a former climate change commissioner is a respected farmer, academic, and director with extensive governance experience.”