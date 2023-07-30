Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: Transport, housing on the menu as Labour regroups and National tries for the advantage

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Chris Hipkins speaks to the media on his Christchurch visit

OPINION

At this juncture, one of the only things going swimmingly for Labour’s election strategy is the All Blacks being on form.

The October 14 election date was carefully timed to be on the day

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics