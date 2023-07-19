Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Claire Trevett: Ram raids move is third time lucky for PM Chris Hipkins after fraught start to his tough on crime adventure

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' third law and order announcement. Video / Mark Mitchell

It was third time lucky for PM Chris Hipkins as he set about his crusade this week to prove to voters that Labour wasn’t as soft on law and order as National claimed.

After fumbled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics