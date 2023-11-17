Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: National, Act, NZ First coalition talks and Christopher Luxon learns a lesson or two

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Seymour says the position of Deputy Prime Minister is being discussed as part of the coalition talks but is yet to be finalised. Video / Adam Pearce

OPINION

No, we’re not quite there yet, despite two weeks of assurances from the negotiating parties that a breakthrough in forming the next Government is mere days away.

But as of last night,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics