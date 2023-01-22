Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Claire Trevett: Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ first pitch to voters dishes out bread and butter to replace transformation

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Hipkins said it was in the interests of New Zealand for the transition to be seamless and speedy. Cabinet reshuffle announcements to come. Video / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins said it was in the interests of New Zealand for the transition to be seamless and speedy. Cabinet reshuffle announcements to come. Video / Mark Mitchell

“I think Luxon’s in for a ginger crunch,” Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said as he arrived at Parliament today to sign off on Chris Hipkins as the new leader.

The ginger doing the crunching was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics