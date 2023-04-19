Voyager 2022 media awards
Claire Trevett: IPCA report on Parliament protests should leave Police top brass with red faces

Claire Trevett
6 mins to read
The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release its findings today into the fractious stand-off between police and protesters which culminated in a fiery riot on Parliament grounds on March 2 last year.

OPINION:

The IPCA report into the police handling of the protests at Parliament is a summary of the bleeding obvious for those who had been there watching it all roll out – and leaves Police

