Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Claire Trevett: PM Christopher Luxon’s flexi-promises - from NZDF plane backdowns to te reo Māori

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
PM Christopher Luxon holds post-Cabinet press conference

Alas, poor Prime Minister Christopher Luxon being caught not once but thrice by his previous utterances from the freedom of Opposition, from the Defence Boeings to te reo Māori.

The Monday post-Cabinet press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics