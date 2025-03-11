Labour has climbed to 34.1% (up 2.8 points), overtaking National, which rose slightly to 33.6% (up 1.7 points). The shift may be slight, but it boosts Labour’s morale in Opposition while sending a warning shot to National. More concerning for Luxon, Hipkins has edged ahead of him in the preferred Prime Minister stakes – by 20.7% to 20.3%.

There’s a growing sense that Luxon doesn’t quite “get” the lives of the voters he needs to win over. Whether it’s his stumbling responses on issues like the cost of living or his awkward soundbites that often seem to miss the mark, Luxon hasn’t yet found a way to sound like the bloke at the BBQ rather than the boss at the boardroom table.

Meanwhile, National’s coalition partners are slipping. Act is down to 7.7% (a 2.3-point drop) and NZ First has dipped to 5.1% (down 1.3). The Greens have also taken a hit, falling to 10% (down 3.2 points), but Te Pāti Māori continues to rise, up 2.1 points to 6.5%. Its steady gains suggest it’s increasingly resonating with voters who feel excluded from mainstream politics.

Despite a decisive election loss and a relatively low profile since, Labour’s modest rise suggests voters haven’t written off Hipkins.

Luxon has spent his early months grappling with tough challenges – tightening the fiscal belt, rolling back policies and navigating coalition tensions – none of which make for vote-winning headlines.

This poll means little in the grand scheme of things. It’s too early in the electoral cycle to call it a trend and history tells us that polling bounces – especially this soon after an election – rarely last.

But it does send a signal. Luxon and National will brush it off, but behind the scenes, they should be asking themselves some serious questions. If Luxon can’t cut through to ordinary Kiwis, National’s dream of a long, stable Government could be much shorter than planned.