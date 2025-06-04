Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to media this morning for the first time since it was revealed his deputy press secretary Michael Forbes resigned.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will front media today for the first time since it was revealed his deputy press secretary Michael Forbes resigned following “serious and concerning” allegations against him.

Forbes allegedly recorded audio and took photographs of women in compromising positions without their consent, Stuff reported yesterday.

Luxon will speak at approximately 10.45am. His press conference will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday said Luxon would be limited in what he could say.

“As this is an employment matter between the individual and Ministerial Services. The Prime Minister will not be able to comment further,” the statement said.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed Forbes had resigned in the wake of the allegations being revealed. The Prime Minister’s office became aware of the allegations on Tuesday afternoon.

The Herald has asked Forbes for comment. Forbes declined to be interviewed but in a statement said he wanted to apologise to the women and recognised the harm he had caused.

He said it did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution and the case was filed. He confirmed officers spoke with “the individual” as part of police’s investigation.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the office first became aware of the allegations by a journalist at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Press secretary Michael Forbes (left) seen here walking with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Forbes has been temporarily working in Luxon’s office recently and had previously worked as press secretary for Social Development Minister Louise Upston during the time of the alleged behaviour.

“The matters were immediately raised with Ministerial Services and the Prime Minister was informed that evening,” the statement said.

“The allegations were serious and concerning. They were discussed with the staff member on the evening of June 3 and it was clear their employment was untenable.

“It was agreed that the staff member was stood down that evening and they resigned the following morning. Had the staff member not resigned, we expect their employment would have been terminated after a short investigation.

Forbes said he had failed to make a genuine attempt to apologise and had tried to move on without offering the women accountability and acknowledgment.

He said therapy had helped him reflect on his behaviour and address what had led to it.

“I understand that my past actions may have undermined the trust people place in me. So, I have resigned from my job to focus on the work I need to do.”