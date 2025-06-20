New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, 20 June 2025.
Chinese President Xi Jinping wasted no time in addressing the strains in his country’s relationship with New Zealand describing them as “ups and downs” when he met Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing this morning, local time.
In his opening remarks to Luxon, Xi said that in the “50 yearssince the establishment of diplomatic ties, the China-New Zealand relationship has experienced many ups and downs, but we have always respected each other”.
Xi said that China’s relationship with New Zealand has “remained for a long time at the forefront of China’s relationship with Western developed countries and delivered tangible benefits to our two peoples”.
Xi referenced his first meeting with Luxon at the Apec summit in Lima, Peru last year, saying that he was “very impressed” with Luxon.
“We had a very good first discussion... I remember that you said you wish to further advance bilateral relation
The pair shook hands and grinned for the cameras before getting down to business.
Xi delivered a short speech welcoming Luxon to China, saying it was a “great pleasure” to meet him again.
“I appreciate your positive attitude, and I’m ready to work together with you for new progress for our comprehensive strategic partnership in a new decade, and this will certainly better serve our two peoples.”
Luxon responded by saying it was “real pleasure to be able to return to China”.
“The world looks to China as a major global power to play a constructive role in addressing many of the challenges that are facing us all. And in this context, New Zealand’s dialogue with China is more important than ever,” Luxon said.
“The stability in our region and our deep and abiding support for the rules-based system are fundamental to New Zealand’s interests.
“To President Xi, our long-standing connections and cooperations supports us to continue our positive, constructive, open and comprehensive discussions as partners should do, and I look forward to discussing many of these matters with you this morning.”