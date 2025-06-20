New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, 20 June 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wasted no time in addressing the strains in his country’s relationship with New Zealand describing them as “ups and downs” when he met Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Beijing this morning, local time.

In his opening remarks to Luxon, Xi said that in the “50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the China-New Zealand relationship has experienced many ups and downs, but we have always respected each other”.

Xi said that China’s relationship with New Zealand has “remained for a long time at the forefront of China’s relationship with Western developed countries and delivered tangible benefits to our two peoples”.

Xi referenced his first meeting with Luxon at the Apec summit in Lima, Peru last year, saying that he was “very impressed” with Luxon.

“We had a very good first discussion... I remember that you said you wish to further advance bilateral relation