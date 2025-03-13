Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell announced the funding for the Christchurch Men's Prison redevelopment at the Investment Summit in Auckland. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Cabinet has agreed to provide funding for phase 1 of the redevelopment programme, Mitchell announced today.

This will redevelop the High Security Accommodation Building, adding 240 high security beds. An Intervention and Support Unit and Health Centre will also be redeveloped, along with other supporting facilities.

“The indicative capital cost for construction of the facilities in Phase 1 of this redevelopment is approximately $700-$800m,” Mitchell said.

The first phase of redevelopment will be designed, built, financed, and maintained for a period of 25 years under a PPP, with Corrections retaining responsibility for operations and custodial management.

“This investment will help ensure we have enough fit-for-purpose beds to manage high-security prisoners and that Corrections has sufficient capacity to meet the growing prison population.

“The new Intervention and Support Unit will provide dedicated, specialist mental health support to prisoners who are at risk of harming themselves or others. This unit will be safer for staff, giving them the facilities they need to do their jobs well, and will be a much better environment for the prisoners being treated there,” Mitchell said.

“A significant number of prisoners experience mental health issues, which can be extremely challenging for both them and our frontline staff.”

“The new Health Centre will deliver a range of healthcare services to the men in prison. In addition to nurses and general practitioners, the new facility will host a range of other health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapists, optometrists and dentists,” Mitchell said.

“Helping prisoners address their mental health and health care needs is essential to ensuring they can go on to take part in other rehabilitation programmes and treatment.

“The staff at Christchurch Men’s Prison work incredibly hard to manage some of this country’s most dangerous people and keep New Zealanders safe. We are committed to ensuring they have safe, modern facilities to work in and an environment where they can deliver effective rehabilitation, mental health and health services.”

There are currently 926 operational beds at the prison, 346 of which are high security.

