Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Chris v Chris: The weekly verdict on whether Chris Luxon or Chris Hipkins won the week

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins (left) and Christopher Luxon. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Chris Hipkins (left) and Christopher Luxon. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

After three wins in a row for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in the weekly showdown between the two Chrises, this was the week National Party leader Christopher Luxon was supposed to actually get on to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics