The swearing-in ceremony for incoming Prime Minister Hon Chris Hipkins and incoming Deputy Prime Minister Hon Carmel Sepuloni.

Chris Hipkins is officially the new Prime Minister, describing the role as the “biggest responsibility of my life” at the swearing-in ceremony at Government House.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has also been affirmed in her role.

“It feels pretty real now,” Hipkins said to reporters after the ceremony concluded.

The pair’s family members and colleagues were in attendance at the ballroom at Government House for the ceremony.

Sepuloni’s whānau sat alongside Labour’s Aupito Sio Williams, Ayesha Verrall, Poto Williams, Megan Woods, Grant Robertson and Kelvin Davis. Sepuloni is wearing Tongan and Samoan finery - including a traditional fine mat around her body and a red ula fala, or pandanus necklace, as worn by Samoans at special occasions.

Hipkins and Sepuloni were sworn-in by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in a five-minute ceremony that began at 11.20am.

Sitting at the ballroom table, Kiro asked Hipkins to confirm he can lead the Government which he has affirmed.

Kiro then signed the document appointing Hipkins as Prime Minister.

“That gives effect to your appointment as Prime Minister, congratulations Prime Minister Hipkins,” Kiro said.

Kiro also signed off appointing Hipkins as the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, then she affirmed Sepuloni as Deputy Prime Minister.

“My warmest congratulations to you both, I also want to acknowledge and congratulate all your families and supporters who are here today,” Kiro said.

“I very much look forward to working with you.”

Kiro said the relationship between Prime Minister and the Governor-General was essential to New Zealand’s constitutional integrity.

She referenced the “challenges New Zealand faces on the domestic and international stage”.

Hipkins thanked Kiro and said it was the “biggest responsibility of my life” and he and Sepuloni took it very seriously.

He also said he looked forward to working with Kiro.

Sepuloni thanked Hipkins and Kiro, saying her appointment honoured her family and the Pasifika community.

The ceremony then concluded. As they left the room, Hipkins shook Kelvin Davis’ hand. Sepuloni and Grant Robertson shared a brief hand squeeze.

Hipkins and Sepuloni will not linger at Government House; instead, they will return to the Beehive where Hipkins will chair his first Cabinet meeting. His first post-Cabinet press conference is expected at 3.30pm.

Hipkins today becomes the country’s 41st Prime Minister.

In the case of Sepuloni, it will make official her status as New Zealand’s first Pacific Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier: Ardern’s last act as PM

Jacinda Ardern left the Beehive for the final time as Prime Minister, greeted by a huge crowd on the Parliamentary forecourt that erupted into loud cheers.

Ardern hugged each member of her caucus who lined up to see her off. She was joined by her fiance Clarke Gayford.

Colleagues farewelled her with gratitude, many visibly emotional.

“I can’t actually see where the car is,” said Ardern as she moved through the crowd, the majority being staff who’d worked with her.

She will have a private audience with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro before Hipkins and Sepuloni arrive this morning where she will formally resign as Prime Minister - bringing an end to her time at the top.

She’ll leave Government House shortly after.

Speaking at Rātana on Tuesday, Hipkins spoke of the emotions of becoming Prime Minister.

“There are moments where it sinks in and there are moments where it still doesn’t quite feel real,” he said.

Ardern had her final formal public engagement as Prime Minister on Tuesday, travelling to Ratana with Hipkins for the annual celebration of the birthday of Ratana church founder T.W. Rātana. The day is a significant fixture for all politicians, but particularly for the Labour Party, which has an historic relationship with the church.

She travelled to Rātana in the same van as Hipkins, where the pair spoke for two hours.

While Hipkins would not be drawn on the advice, Ardern joked that there were “two hours of reckons”.

“Probably the most important advice I gave him was ‘you do you.’”

Hipkins has two big items on the agenda for his first week in the job. The first is what he has described as the “reining in” of the Government’s agenda.

This will pick up an effort begun by Ardern last year to run a ruler over the Government’s work programme with a view to axing unpopular and extraneous policies and focusing on a more narrow cost-of-living agenda.

This discussion will begin on Wednesday, but final decisions of what to cull will probably not be made until next week. Cabinet will need to formally resolve to end work on certain policies.

Hipkins’ other major task is to reshuffle his Cabinet. It is likely the axing of policies and the new Cabinet will be announced at the same time.

Ardern said she did not see the streamlining of the work programme as a repudiation of her time in office.

“Not at all,” she said.

Ardern leaves office at a time when there is greater awareness of the security threats she has faced as Prime Minister.

There has been public discussion about whether she should be afforded ongoing police protection, given these threats.

Such a decision would be made by the police, not ministers. National leader Christopher Luxon said he would support that move.

“I’d be very supportive of that,” Luxon said.

“I’ve observed when I see political leaders around the world. I even observe former prime ministers of New Zealand. I think there’s a period of time for which that is entirely appropriate,” he said.