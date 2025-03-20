Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Chris Hipkins says PPP school could not hang kids’ art, school disagrees says PPP model is ‘excellent’

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said art was not allowed on the walls at PPP schools. The Ministry of Education says this is not the case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said art was not allowed on the walls at PPP schools. The Ministry of Education says this is not the case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis accused Labour of using “false facts” about public-private partnership (PPP) schools.
  • The Ministry of Education confirmed no ban on artwork and light bulb costs are covered.
  • Labour’s Barbara Edmonds argued PPP maintenance is cumbersome, but expansions were honoured to avoid higher costs.

The Government is hitting out at Labour for what it said are misleading attacks on public-private partnership (PPP) schools, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis alleging Labour has used “false facts” to claim PPPs enforce a ban on putting children’s art on the walls and charge exorbitant costs to change light

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics