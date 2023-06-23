Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Chris Hipkins on his trip to China to meet President Xi Xinping this week

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins jets off to China today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins jets off to China today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins doesn’t think Chinese President Xi Xinping is a dictator - but you knew that already.

This week Hipkins was forced to wade into the war of words, sparked by the decision

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics