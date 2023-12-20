Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

RMA reform: Chris Bishop admits he dislikes Henry VIII clause despite putting one in new law, and that he tweets too much

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Chris Bishop. Photo / Marty Melville

Chris Bishop. Photo / Marty Melville

The Minister for RMA reform has admitted he is not a fan of a wide-ranging clause in his new Resource Management law, which will allow the Government to change parts of the legislation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics