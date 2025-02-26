Children ‘getting the bash’ from Oranga Tamariki staff as abuse in care rises

He said it was clear Oranga Tamariki hadn’t appropriately staffed the residences but he took solace from what he described as a genuine desire from agency chief executive Andrew Bridgman to address the level of abuse.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Andrew Bridgman says he is concerned about the increase in harm and has sought to improve the processes through which young people could raise concerns about instances of harm. Photo / Jamie Ensor

Bridgman, who was not available for an interview, said in a statement he was concerned about the increase in harm and sought to improve the processes through which young people could raise concerns about instances of harm.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour was also unavailable for an interview but said in a statement: “No amount of abuse or neglect in care is ever acceptable.”

Abuse observed within the youth justice residences across the country had been a longstanding issue for Oranga Tamariki and contributed to a rapid review published in 2023 that found the agency needed to strengthen its health and safety culture, accountability and reporting in secure residences.

The increase in abuse across 2023/24 came alongside a decrease in the number of children in state care compared with the previous year by about 100 to 4391.

Abuse committed by staff had almost doubled in the last year from 24 instances to 41. The report noted how the emotional abuse staff inflicted included verbal threats and failing to protect young people from “alleged organisational fighting”.

Rates of harm were also high for those young people who returned home while in state care with 11% abused or neglected over the reporting period.

Jones linked that finding to another from his report that showed of those young people who had an unplanned return to their home while in care, only 15% were visited weekly by a social worker.

He explained how children returning home, often to a place considered dysfunctional to begin with, were twice as likely to be harmed and he criticised Oranga Tamariki for the responsiveness of its social workers, given the agency had already identified it as a priority area.

“That’s incredibly low.”

Jones said the overall level of harm was concerning. However, he pointed to the Government’s military-style academy pilot which had found no instances of abuse during its three-month in-residence phase.

“It shows what is possible if you have the right resources in place. The question is how do you scale it up?

