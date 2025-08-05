Advertisement
Cameras on boats: Government confirms pro-industry fisheries changes

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ocean and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones releases a consultation document on potential fishing regulation reforms. Video / Mark Mitchell

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has confirmed a suite of pro-industry changes to the Fisheries Act this morning.

The changes include “efficient and effective decision-making when setting sustainable catch limits”, restrictions on allowing people to use the Official Information Act (OIA) to request footage captured on fishing boats,

