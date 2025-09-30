Pharmac Minister David Seymour says inefficiency has been "the status quo" of medical device procurement and the public will notice the difference under the new arrangement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac Minister David Seymour says inefficiency has been "the status quo" of medical device procurement and the public will notice the difference under the new arrangement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac and Health New Zealand will now share the country’s medical device procurement responsibilities, a process one minister says has been “paralysed” for more than a decade.

Cabinet has agreed the two agencies will divide procurement duties for the more than 50 categories of medical devices in an attempt to resolve a debate that has long persisted in the health sector.

“Device procurement has been paralysed for at least 13 years. In 2012, it was recommended Pharmac take over device procurement. It never happened,” Pharmac Minister David Seymour said.

“Then the DHBs were merged into Health NZ, and there was a recommendation for them to take over. It was rejected. The industry has been exasperated by the uncertainty.”

Health NZ would lead procurement of items requiring lower clinical expertise such as beds, lights, gowns, gloves and needles.