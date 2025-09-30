Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Cabinet agrees Pharmac and Health NZ will share medical device procurement

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Pharmac Minister David Seymour says inefficiency has been "the status quo" of medical device procurement and the public will notice the difference under the new arrangement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pharmac and Health New Zealand will now share the country’s medical device procurement responsibilities, a process one minister says has been “paralysed” for more than a decade.

Cabinet has agreed the two agencies will divide procurement duties for the more than 50 categories of medical devices in an attempt

