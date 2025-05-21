Over the weekend, Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds told The Post Labour would keep to that ceiling – and was still committed to its 2023 promise of returning the books to surplus, under the old measure, by the end of the decade.

These commitments would be a challenge to Labour on the current forecasts, which would require an awful lot of cutting or taxing to return the books to surplus by the end of the decade (which was not a promise explicitly made in 2023, but what the party’s plan said would transpire).

On Tuesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins appeared to walk back the remarks, saying they were backward-looking and related to the party’s 2023 fiscal plan. On RNZ’s Morning Report, he wouldn’t commit to sticking to that debt ceiling or surplus target in the party’s 2026 election campaign.

“We’re asking the question the wrong way round. The question we have to ask is not how much are we willing to spend but what are we trying to buy,” Hipkins said.

“Simply setting an arbitrary spending target without consideration of what New Zealanders want us to provide is getting it the wrong way round,” he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins (right) and finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds speaking ahead of the Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We asked whether he would commit to that 50% cap, Hipkins did not give a direct answer.

Willis seized the opportunity, putting out the first of two press releases this week on National Party letterhead, rather than her usual Minister of Finance letterhead.

Her last of these, released on Wednesday, said Labour was having “struggles with economic policy”. She accused Hipkins of “publicly undermining” Edmonds by telling a podcast that Edmonds’ comments about the debt cap related to the party’s 2023 policy and not the one that he will take to voters in 2026.

The imbroglio, which saw the Government deciding to use up some of its Budget week media oxygen to mount a brutal attack on the Opposition, capped off one of the most tightly fought Budget build-ups in years.

Cuts to new spending, savings from pay equity

This began in April, when Willis announced she would be slashing the amount of new discretionary operating spending to $1.3 billion from $2.4b, saying everything beyond that $1.3b envelope would need to be funded by finding savings elsewhere, adding that “billions” of dollars worth of these savings had been found.

Earlier this month, Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden revealed where the lion’s share of those savings would be found: changing New Zealand’s pay equity regime. The changes would realise “billions” in savings, which could be funnelled back into the Budget.

The law change, retrospective and passed under urgency, energised Labour and put the Government under immense pressure. It saw almost a week of the Budget build-up derailed by a discussion on the c-word.

The change will see a large protest mounted against the Budget at Parliament, beginning shortly before the Budget is read. The union movement, which is organising the protest, released a list this week of the 33 pay equity claims that had been lodged under the prior regime which will now need to be restarted.

They include teachers, support workers, education advisers, Ministry of Education psychologists, service managers, four categories of kindergarten workers and early learning teachers, Kōhanga Reo kaiako.

The attacks continued.

When Revenue Minister Simon Watts late on Tuesday announced the Government had dropped a digital services tax, which would levy a small charge on the New Zealand revenue of tech giants like Google and Facebook, Labour pounced again.

“The message from this Government could not be clearer: if you’re a woman seeking equal pay, or a family trying to get the FamilyBoost payment that was promised to you, then you don’t matter,” Edmonds said.

“But if a wealthy corporation comes asking for help, they will bend over backwards to give them a break – at your expense.”

The change is likely nothing to do with the Government’s fondness or otherwise for tech giants, but out of a desire not to incur the wrath of US President Donald Trump, who had threatened tariffs on countries that imposed digital taxes like the one Watts binned.

Frustratingly for Willis, the tax would mean a $400-million-odd hit to the books – and the change was made early enough to be incorporated in the current Budget, meaning she would have needed to find additional savings to keep her surplus on track.

In April, she revealed that savings she had found were enough to keep the surplus forecast in 2029 in sight.

Pre-Budget announcements

The Government, like all of its predecessors, drip-fed aspects of the Budget into the public domain, spreading the good news announcements over a number of weeks.

Defence was a big winner, getting $12b by one count. Education Minister Erica Stanford secured $100m for expert maths teachers and maths tests at primary and intermediate schools, while Willis announced a half-billion-dollar top-up for New Zealand’s subsidies to the screen industry and $75m for pro-investment tax changes.

There are still big things to come. Willis revealed in a pre-Budget interview with the Herald that something in the Budget was considered to be so beneficial to the country’s growth trajectory that Treasury had revised its growth forecasts upwards because of it.

Whether the good feeling engendered by that growth is enough to save the Budget from the bad feeling created by the surprise pay equity rollback will be the big story of the coming weeks and months.

The Key Government delivered some tighter Budgets in its first term and roared to re-election in 2011, partly by painting Labour as irresponsible fiscal managers.

Willis’ invocation of Key’s famous phrase on Budget day eve suggests this Government may be hoping for a similar effect.

The full list of pay equity claims halted by recent reforms

Education

Teachers (preschool and early childhood education is a funded sector)

Support workers, youth workers in residential schools, Education Service

Education advisors (learning support) Ministry of Education

Psychologists Ministry of Education employed

Service managers Ministry of Education employed

Funded Education

Kindergarten administration

Kindergarten cooks

Kindergarten teacher aids

Early learning teachers

Kōhanga Reo kaiako

Tertiary Education

Tertiary education library assistant

Tertiary education administration and clerical

Public Service

Public Service Administration and Clerical Claim 1

Public Service Administration and Clerical Claim 2

Corrections psychologist

Corrections Probation Officer and senior practitioner

Funded Health

Social service workers (5 NGOs)

Primary practices and urgent care centre nurses

Primary practices and urgent care centres admin/medical receptionists

Care Support Workers 1

Care Support Workers 2

Care Support Workers 3

Frontline managers and co-ordinators

Plunket nurses

Plunket administration

Community midwives in Primary Birthing Units

Hospice nurses and healthcare assistants (nurse practitioners, RNs Ens, HCA)

Access community nurses/total home care/Nurse Maude

Labtests Awanui

Aged residential care nurses

New Zealand Artificial Limb Service

Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa

Local Body

Librarian and librarian assistants in councils

