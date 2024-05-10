Minister of Finance Nicola Willis speaks at a pre-budget breakfast at the Silver Stream retreat in Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

There are 20 days left until Budget 2024 is delivered, and anticipation is building for what exactly the new Government will deliver.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis this week delivered her first pre-Budget speech, in which she promised 83 per cent of New Zealanders over 15, and 93 per cent of households, would benefit from tax relief that National has promised since the election campaign.

Her comments ended months of speculation about whether the Government could deliver on that promise. What else will be revealed in the Budget remains to be seen, but Willis told journalists that it wouldn’t be a “big-spending Budget” - however, it wouldn’t be an austerity Budget either.

So who will benefit from the Budget, can the Government meet the reasonable expectations it’s set for itself, and will there be opportunities for Labour to benefit from the opposition benches?

For this week’s episode of On the Tiles, host and deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan is joined by NZ Herald Wellington Business Editor, Jenee Tibshraeny, and Interest.co.nz’s Dan Brunskill, to debate the big issues, what surprises could be coming, and take an early stab at Budget nicknames.

Listen to the full episode of the On the Tiles podcast for the full discussion about the Budget.

On the Tiles is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available on Fridays.

The podcast is hosted by NZ Herald deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan, who is based at Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.



