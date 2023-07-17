Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Budget 2023: NZ Upgrade roads denied Budget top up, as Tauranga road dips into ‘red’

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Transport Minister David Parker. Photo / NZME

Transport Minister David Parker. Photo / NZME

The Government’s $12b infrastructure fund, already struggling to complete projects on time and on budget, was denied a third funding top-up at the Budget.

The NZ Upgrade Programme has twice needed top-ups since being announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics