The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup triumph that enthralled a nation and what it means for achieving pay parity in women’s sport will be on the agenda as Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson fronts a weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

Robertson is expected to speak from 3.45pm at the Beehive as energy levels across the country remain high after the Black Ferns on Saturday night came from behind to beat England, claiming their sixth Cup title.

They did so in front of a record sell-out crowd of nearly 43,000 fans at Eden Park, with a further estimated 1.3 million people in New Zealand watching on television.

The growing interest in the women’s game throughout the tournament has thrown fuel on the fire around fair pay in sports.

A month ago it was revealed England’s players would get a cool $30,000 if they won the competition while the Black Ferns squad were in line to get nothing.

This compares to their male counterparts in the All Blacks, who are in line to win at least $150,000 each should they win in France next year.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson will front a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon. Photo / Marty Melville

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson told RNZ today they could backtrack on the arrangement with the Black Ferns in light of their victory.

He said he was hopeful they will “sort through that” in the next few days.

“It would be nice to do something,” Robinson said.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement last month that its focus was on transitioning the professional women’s players to a full-time employment model.

A major contract breakthrough this year now means the majority of the Black Ferns squad are on retainers of between $35,000 and $70,000 a year.

Some earn more than $130,000 – comparable to lower-end Super Rugby players.

Sevens star Michaela Blyde told the Herald’s In the Loop podcast last month that while they don’t get bonuses, their salaries had increased “massively” in the last few years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had to miss the game due to attending the East Asia Summit in Cambodia ahead of the APEC summit in Thailand.

She was able to get updates on her plane and watch the final 20 minutes, calling the team “legends” after the final whistle.

Ahead of the game, Ardern said female rugby players deserved better support and sponsorship.

“They are an amazing team, they deserve all our support. These are athletes that deserve sponsorship, that deserve to be treated in the same way as our All Blacks, because they are damn fine sportspeople.”

Wing Ruby Tui summed up some of the reaction ahead of the final, comparing the atmosphere to 2010.

“Imagine this: Nobody knows who the Black Ferns are, nobody knows what they look like, nobody follows women’s rugby, we’re told ‘you’ll never be paid’, we’re told ‘we’re never giving you Eden Park for the World Cup’.

“We’re told ‘women’s rugby doesn’t matter’, and here we are 12 years later. Eden Park is sold out.”

Robertson, who is also Sports Minister, hailed the Black Ferns’ World Cup victory as a “turning point” for women’s rugby.

He will also be joined at post-Cabinet by Defence Minister Peeni Henare for an anticipated announcement regarding support for Ukraine.