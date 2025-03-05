Billion-dollar improvement in Government books — but billions left to go

The Government’s books are slightly better off than expected this month, with monthly accounts showing the deficit is about $1.2 billion smaller than forecast in December, using the old Operating Balance Before Gains and Losses metric or Obegal.
Core Crown tax revenue for the seven months of the fiscal year to the end of January was $70.2b, $600m higher than forecast, with higher than expected GST contributing half of that increase. Overall revenue was also up.
Expenses were $80.1b, $600m lower than expected.
The Obegal deficit was $5b, $1.2b lower than expected — an improvement of 20% on the last forecasts.
Debt levels are only slightly improved with net core Crown debt at $180.6b, $66m better than forecast.