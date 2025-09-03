Advertisement
Big profits, minimal tax: New report on how to make Google, Facebook pay fair share of tax

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

"Big companies, it has been decided, do not pay enough tax here and we need to do something about it."

“Dodgy” but not necessarily illegal – and this could be tested.

This is how tax expert Nick Miller describes the financial practices of Big Tech multinational giants – including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle – which make a lot of money in New Zealand and pay minimal tax.

His report,

