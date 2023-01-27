Prime Minister Chris Hipkins wants an early meeting with Anthony Albanese. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Officials are working to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Australian counterpart, Prime MInister Anthony Albanese, the Herald understands.

The meeting could occur soon after Waitangi Day commemorations conclude.

There is a brief gap between the conclusion of Waitangi Day commemorations and the House resuming on February 14.

Hipkins has already said he is keen to meet Albanese “fairly soon”.

Albanese was the first leader Hipkins spoke to after it became clear he would become Prime Minister - they spoke before Hipkins had even been confirmed by the Labour caucus as that party’s new leader.

“He gave me a call. Unfortunately, I missed [it] but I then called him back and we had a good chat,” Hipkins said on Sunday.

“It’s been great to be able to talk to him. I’m looking forward to catching up with him, I hope in person, fairly soon. Few things to get through again before that happens,” he said.

New Zealand Prime Ministers make a habit of establishing a good rapport with the Australian leader. They usually attempt to visit Australia to establish a rapport as soon as there is a change.

Hipkins’ predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, was the first foreign leader to visit Australia after Albanese became Prime Minister last year.

Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.



She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.



Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me. pic.twitter.com/QJ64mNCJMI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2023

She visited him in Sydney in June 2022.

Albanese, who leads Labour’s sister party, Australian Labor, has reset relations with New Zealand after they reached a low point under his predecessor Scott Morrison.

The Australian Government is relooking at the way it applies its 501 deportation policy, under which waves of people with criminal records have been sent to New Zealand.

The extent of a reset on that policy is unclear. Albanese has said the policy itself will remain.

He paid tribute to Ardern in a tweet, after she announced she would resign.

“Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.

“Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” Albanese wrote.



