Beehive Diaries: Chippy forgets his lines

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had a brief memory lapse this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had a busy Cabinet agenda this week signing off parts of the Budget, sorting out a reshuffle, and announcing new migration settings, and ... and ... something else.

So busy was Hipkins’ agenda that he completely forgot the third major item he’d promised to announce at his post-Cabinet press conference until he was prompted by a reporter.

That item was, of course, a review of the Covid-19 settings which were unchanged.

Never has there been a surer sign that the Government has “moved on” from Covid than the former Covid-19 minister himself forgetting to announce the new Covid-19 settings.

Rule-in, rule-out

Christopher Luxon played a bit of rule-in, rule-out hokey tokey this week, appearing to rule-out working with Te Pāti Māori before swiftly rolling that back.

Luxon said during a Q&A session on Tuesday that he would not be able to work with the party.

A spokesperson later clarified he had not intended to imply that he might be ruling the party out completely.

A poll later showed the wisdom of that decision. Talbot Mills’ corporate poll once again had Te Pāti Māori standing in the way of Luxon’s path to the Beehive.

Chris v Chris

It’s a recess this week and both Chrisses have been spending time out of the spotlight.

Red Chris chaired Cabinet and reannounced a water policy and blue Chris held his own press conference to slam the reannouncement.

Honestly, Beehive Diaries was a bit bored by both Chrisses this week, and we therefore declare the battle of the Chrisses a draw.

We’re hoping both Chrisses get a good rest this recess and come back refreshed in the coming week.