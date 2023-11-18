Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: Coalition talks, Chris Luxon’s cafe sledge, Jacinda Ardern’s farewell note for press secretary Andrew Campbell

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Winston Peters accosted by stranger during media conference. Video / NZ Herald

The incidents of the coalition talks

David Seymour: “An incident with Gillette”

A graze on Seymour’s face sparked some speculation that an old feud between Seymour and Peters had come to reality. In July 2020,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics