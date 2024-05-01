Former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr has said remarks made about him by Foreign Minister Winston Peters on a morning media round this morning were “entirely defamatory” and that he would begin legal action.

Carr is a well-known critic of the Aukus submarine deal and the non-nuclear pillar 2 component of it that New Zealand is currently weighing up. Aukus is widely seen as a hedge by Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Carr recently travelled to New Zealand to speak at a conference on Aukus hosted by the Labour Party.

On RNZ’s Morning Report, Peters made remarks critical of Carr’s stance on Aukus and his relationship to China. Segments of the interview have been removed by RNZ from the version archived on their website.

A statement given to the Herald said: “Mr Carr said Mr Peters’ comments were entirely defamatory and he would commence legal action.”

Bob Carr, former Australian foreign minister at an Aukus seminar at Parliament organised by the NZ Labour Party. Photo by Audrey Young

The remarks came after Peters delivered a major foreign policy speech in Wellington on Wednesday night, laying out New Zealand’s position on Aukus.

At a media stand-up in Auckland this morning, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he was concerned about Peters’ comments on Bob Carr.

Hipkins went so far as to call for Peters to be stood down immediately by the Prime Minister, saying he has “embarrassed the country”.

“The Prime Minister must show leadership.

“I think Winston Peters has been risking bi-partisanship.”

