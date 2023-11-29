Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Winston Peters’ bad behaviour overshadowing Christopher Luxon, David Seymour- Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
4 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was scathing in his criticism of the new government in his first press conference as leader of the Opposition. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

There are some people who are never happy - even when they win.

A particular friend of mine who bets on the horses is more miserable when he wins than when he loses because

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics